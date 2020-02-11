WAGs to stay away from hostile South Africa tour

The wives and partners of Australian cricketers are set to stay at home when the side return to South Africa for the first time since ‘sandpapergate’.

The wives and partners of Australian cricketers are set to stay at home when the side return to South Africa for the first time since ‘sandpapergate’.

Wives and girlfriends will not make the journey to South Africa for Australia's first tour since sandpapergate later this week.

But the partners and families will be back 12 months later when Australia returns for a more heavy-duty Test series in the same nation that played host to one of the ugliest chapters in cricket history.

It's not unusual for the wives and girlfriends to be advised against coming on white ball tours, and their expected absence from this month-long trip has less to do with the fact it's South Africa, and more to do with the rapid nature of the schedule where the team will travel every couple of days from city to city.

Steven Smith and Dani Willis at this year’s Australian Cricket Awards in Melbourne.

However, in some ways, the fact loved ones won't be there may ease some of the stress on the team ahead of its anticipated return to some of the most notorious venues for crowd behaviour in world cricket - particularly given the regrettably personal nature of some of the on-field and off-field abuse back in 2018.

Australian skipper Tim Paine and his wife, Bonnie.

Candice Warner, the wife of Allan Border Medallist, David Warner, was subjected to vile personal abuse from South African players and crowds which fuelled the animosity between the two sides leading into the infamous sandpapergate Test.

It's understood some of the abuse players were subjected to in England last year was also distressing at times for loved ones in the stands.

The Warners revealed in the wake of the hellish South African tour in 2018 tour that Candice had suffered a miscarriage.

After accepting the highest individual honour in Australian Cricket on Monday night, David Warner paid tribute to his wife and her resilience, as he braced for another torrid reception in South Africa.

"There were a few tough times there, with me and my wife (Candice) having two miscarriages - there were a lot of things going on in my life away from cricket that I had to work on.

"Not having cricket there, I had to work out what was going to be the best for me," Warner said.

" … My wife, my rock, I don't know what could ever break you, you're absolutely fantastic, you're an inspiration not just to me but to the girls. It's hard for a man to stand up here and say a lot of nice words about people but you always seem to bring the best out of me and the kindness of my heart.

"I can't thank you enough for what you do for me and our family. I love you dearly."

AB Medallist David Warner’s wife, Candice, suffered vile abuse from South African crowds in 2018.

Warner said he was ready for South African crowds to be as merciless as the months of sledging he copped in England last year.

"Obviously, it's going to be very hostile. I copped it in England; I actually enjoyed that and played along with it," Warner told Sydney radio 2GB.

"They're a great bunch of people who come along and they're great supporters of the game.

"Hopefully, we're showed some respect when we go over to Africa and the things that happen in the past stay there."

Australia designate partner periods on certain international tours, and it's understood next year's Test tour of South Africa will include one.