Joe, John, Dennis and Neill Wagner outside the Supreme Court in Brisbane, September 2018. The brothers asked Brisbane’s Court of Appeal to assess court costs in the Alan Jones case appeal on an indemnity basis, but this was refused.
Wagners denied higher payout in Alan Jones appeal

Blake Antrobus
24th Apr 2020 5:20 PM
APPEAL costs for Toowoomba's powerful Wagner family will not be assessed on an indemnity basis, a court has ruled.

It comes after Alan Jones, his radio station's parent company Harbour Radio and Brisbane station 4BC failed to lift an injunction preventing them from repeating defamatory statements against the Queensland family.

The trio were sued by Denis, John, Neill and Joe Wagner over Jones's comments about the deadly 2011 Grantham floods.

The Wagner brothers were awarded more than $3.6 million in damages and an injunction was imposed ordering Jones not to repeat the comments.

Jones, Harbour Radio and 4BC appealed the decision in 2019 but the order was upheld.

They were ordered to pay the Wagners' appeal costs but the brothers applied for an order that the costs be assessed on an indemnity basis.

Indemnity costs are generally higher than costs typically awarded to successful parties.

The Wagners argued the appellants failed to accept any offers for settlement.

Justices Hugh Fraser, Martin Burns and Phillip Morrison refused the order, saying such an offer could only be accepted if all the appellants agreed.

"The rejection of the appellants' grounds of appeal does not of itself suggest that any appellant did not have a reasonably arguable basis for pursuing an appeal against the trial judge's decision to grant injunctions," Justice Fraser wrote. - NewsRegional

