A key adviser to Western Australia's government has quit after an incident at a staff Christmas party.
Don Bayley
Politics

Top public servent quits after party incident

16th Dec 2019 8:32 PM

A senior adviser to Western Australia's treasurer has resigned after an incident at a staff Christmas party.

Steve Kaless, the senior media adviser to Treasurer Ben Wyatt, quit on Monday after the incident on Friday evening.

"The Department of Premier and Cabinet was made aware of an incident at a staff Christmas function on Friday evening," a government spokesperson said.

"The staff member involved was suspended indefinitely.

"That employee subsequently tendered his resignation this morning."

Mr Kaless, who did not respond to calls, had previously worked as a policy adviser for Premier Mark McGowan when Labor was in opposition.

His resignation is ill-timed for the government with the treasurer preparing to hand down his mid-year budget update on Wednesday.

