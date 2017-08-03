Vote for Karenza's documentary about Tilly Jones

Karenza Ebejer's film Tilly's Symphony is a finalist in the NOVA Employment 2017 Focus On Ability Short Film Category.

KARENZA Ebejer's film Tilly's Symphony is a finalist in the NOVA Employment 2017 Focus On Ability Short Film Awards in the open documentary section.

In their ninth year, the Focus on Ability (FOA) Awards is designed to encourage film makers to focus on the ability of people with disability.

Karenza's subject is Tilly Jones, a young local woman who studies music at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium. At the age of 14, Tilly, is coping with cerebral palsy and a host of other conditions. Tilly plays five instruments and is composing a piece of music for orchestra. Since recently learning to compose music on computer, a whole new world of creativity has opened up for her. Despite the physical and mental challenges she faces, her determination to write and play music is strong.

This short documentary reveals Tilly's great musical ambitions and the hard work she faces to get there.

Karenza has two opportunities for the film to be recognised in this year's FOA:

The Judge's Choice Award which wins $10,000, courtesy of Clubs NSW or Most Online Votes wins $10,000, courtesy of Ernst & Young.

Karenza is hoping the local community will get behind her for the latter and go to Focus On Ability.

Voting started on 25 July and concludes 7 August.

Every day during voting, voters go in the running to win a $50 iTunes voucher, but you can only vote once in each category. The five categories are:

Australia & New Zealand Schools Documentary

Australia & New Zealand Schools Short Film

Australian Open Documentary

Australian Open Short Film

International Award.

This year's FOA competition hit a record number of 209 entries, including 101 school entries and 53 international films. Following successful screenings last year in New Zealand, New York and Zimbabwe this year the competition received entries from a record number of countries (19), including, for the first time, Ethiopia.

Winners attend a red-carpet event in Sydney on 6 September 2017.

Martin Wren , CEO NOVA Employment says: 'I don't think, as a person, you can fail to be impressed and inspired by taking ten minutes to see a couple of FOA films. FOA changes attitudes about people with disability and this is important because it's the first step towards an inclusive society.'