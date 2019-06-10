Menu
Login
Race winner Michael von Rappard.
Race winner Michael von Rappard. Iain Curry
Motoring

Von Rappard retains hill climb title in tough weekend

by Iain Curry
10th Jun 2019 10:14 AM

WET and slippery conditions made it a testing weekend of racing for competitors at the 2019 Noosa Winter Hill Climb.

Numerous race cars fell victim to Noosa's unforgiving course, with a Mazda falling off the road into State forest, a Datsun 1600 remodelling most body panels against concrete barriers, single-seat race cars losing nose cones and an old Mini sampling life on its roof.

Things were far more civil in pit lane, with Ferrari Brisbane setting up a mini garden party for its invited guests, who wowed the crowds with a range of Italy's four-wheeled finest.

Madill Honda at Noosa showcased two gold-wrapped beauties to celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary in Australia, including a $420,000 NSX supercar that proved something of a selfie special.

 

Graeme Steinohrt from Madill Honda Noosa with a gold-wrapped $420,000 Nissan NSX.
Graeme Steinohrt from Madill Honda Noosa with a gold-wrapped $420,000 Nissan NSX. Iain Curry

 

On the racing front, drivers were left frustrated on Saturday as the track refused to dry before more bursts of rain. Precious race cars shod in slick tyres meant drivers, understandably, were taking things easy.

Sunday brought far happier conditions as the sun dried the track and spectators flooded in to enjoy the action.

Overall winner was perennial champion Michael von Rappard, who recovered from an uncharacteristic accident where his 1992 Dallara F3 single seater clobbered the Noosa banking after the car got loose across the finish line.

 

Fastest of the weekend: Michael von Rappard in his Dallara Hayabusa F392 F3 hill climb special.
Fastest of the weekend: Michael von Rappard in his Dallara Hayabusa F392 F3 hill climb special. Iain Curry

By Sunday afternoon times up the 1.5km track were tumbling, with some incredible displays of car handling.

A few too many rescue and recoveries for bashed cars delayed proceedings. Inevitable, it seems, for what's described as Australia's toughest hill climb.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
cars news honda motoring noosa hill climb noosa winter hill climb
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Re-discovering compassion

    Re-discovering compassion

    Community "We need to recognise those who arrive in Australia as refugees are not criminals or illegal”

    Olley's beautiful mess

    Olley's beautiful mess

    Community Olley's rooms that are overflowing, crowded and beautiful

    Hamstrung by factional law lords

    Hamstrung by factional law lords

    Community Front bench top heacy with lightweights

    Moorambilla to be a Lantern Parade highlight

    Moorambilla to be a Lantern Parade highlight

    Community Ticket sales to go towards bring young choir to Lismore