Volcano bodies seen on land, in water

At least one body has reportedly been seen in the water off White Island. Picture: Allessandro Kauffmann

SIX of the eight bodies yet to be retrieved from New Zealand's White Island lie on the island and can be seen from the air, according to police specialists.

One has been seen in the water and the eighth is unaccounted for.

This was information shared at a meeting attended by police and disaster victim identification (DVI) team at the Whakatane Sport Fishing Club this morning, hosted by Harbourmaster Isaac Tait, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Mr Tait is arguably one of the most knowledgeable people about the island, also known as Whakaari. His parents Peter and Jenny Tait started White Island Tours and he skippered tour boats for several years.

The 10am (New Zealand time) meeting was held this morning for local charter boat and commercial operators.

Those at the meeting were told those taking part in the recovery mission would face many obstacles, and would not be able to simply "go and get the bodies" as they commence recovery tomorrow.

New Zealand Police deputy commissioner John Tims announced this afternoon police were finalising a plan to recover the bodies from White Island on Friday morning and would update families accordingly.

09/12/2019 Whakaari shortly after the deadly eruption yesterday. Photo / White Island Flights

Diveworks Charters operator Phil van Dusschoten was at the Thursday morning meeting and described it as extremely informative.

"We had senior members of the police, members of the police disaster victim identification team and also some of the crew from Deodar, the police launch," Mr van Dusschoten said.

"They shared with us the need for specialist equipment to remove bodies and said it was on its way."

He said the DVI spokesman explained why police were not able to just "go and get the bodies".

"We were told as well as the alert level 2, the ash and the contamination from the eruption is extremely toxic and releasing noxious gases. Standard breathing equipment has been trialled on the island and blocks up quickly and the noxious gases are able to penetrate the apparatus."

Mr van Dusschoten said at best, there was only 20 to 30 minutes of air supply and the DVI teams needed longer than that for retrieval.

"The most important thing for them (DVI) is the correct identification of bodies. They explained the best way to do this was to gather as much physical evidence from on, in and around the bodies and, to do this, they needed more than 20 to 30 minutes.

"They made it clear it's not just a matter of grabbing bodies but said each body needed to be handled with care."

He said specialists talked about being very aware of emergencies such as 9/11 when, two years after the tragedy, first responders and emergency workers were becoming very ill.

"They told us staff would be fully encapsulated in the equipment and would be able to do their jobs."

Tributes have been left on a fence near the water in the mainland town of Whakatane, NZ. Picture: Ben McKay/AAP

Also in attendance was a skipper of one of the White Island Tours boats out on the water that day.

David Plews, who had been on the water for many years and was credited for saving lives when one of the White Island Tours vessels caught fire in 2016, realised something was wrong and radioed an immediate evacuation of the island.

Within three seconds of making the call, the volcano erupted.

Mr van Dusschoten said he asked police representatives if the bodies would be bought back to Whakatane before being transported to Auckland, saying this was something the town needed for some sort of closure.

"We were told they would do their best to see this happen."

At least one of the eight bodies is believed to be 15-year-old Zoe Hosking from Adelaide who is presumed dead and whose stepfather, Gavin Dallow, has been confirmed as dead on the mainland.

Her mother and Mr Dallow's wife, Lisa Hosking, is in hospital reportedly with severe burns.

Gavin Dallow, Lisa Hosking and her daughter Zoe Hosking, on Gavin and Lisa’s wedding day. Picture: Supplied

Deputy Police Commissioner Mike Clement has had a "very honest conversation" with the families of those presumed dead.

He said police may consider seeking consent from the victims' next of kin about whether they would be happy for recovery teams to go in to quickly recover the bodies, even if this meant losing evidence required to formally identify each person.

This article originally appeared on the NZ Herald and was reproduced with permission