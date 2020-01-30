Voice star won hearts through cancer battle

Natasha Stuart has died at the age of 43. Picture: Instagram

Natasha Stuart has died at the age of 43. Picture: Instagram

The Australian music community is mourning the death of singer Natasha Stuart, who has died from breast cancer at the age of 43.

Stuart, who competed on Delta Goodrem's team on The Voice last year, won fans across Australia for sharing her brave fight on the show.

Natasha Stuart The Voice contestant has died at the age of 43 from Cancer - Instagram

The gifted vocalist was part of the extended Barnes clan, singing with Mahalia and David Campbell, with Jimmy Barnes dedicating a song to her during Cold Chisel's performance in Sydney last Friday night.

Many of the artists she had toured or recorded with over the years, including Richard Clapton, Tina Arena, Leo Sayer and Barnes joined her family and sang at her bedside at St Vincent's hospital in Sydney this week.

Stuart was one of the most loved members of the tight knit Australian music community and won thousands of fans on The Voice.

The 43-year-old artist has also shared the stage with Jessica Mauboy, Ricki-Lee Coulter, James Morrison, Paul Mac and Glenn Shorrock and Lulu.

Natasha Stuart won hearts when she competed on The Voice last year. Picture: Instagram

She was a featured vocalist in the sold-out Praying For Time concerts at the Opera House celebrating the music of George Michael with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra alongside Diesel, David Campbell, Mahalia Barnes and Sam Sparro.

Her peers flooded social media with tributes, sharing a beautiful illustration of an Emily Dickinson poem by artist Dan Marsh.

Clapton, who Stuart sang with 25 years, shared a gorgeous photo of the pair on stage together in paying tribute to his dear friend.

Natasha Stuart with Jessica Mauboy. Picture: Instagram

MORE NEWS

'I can't watch it': ONJ's bushfire horror

Shaq's tearful tribute as Kobe's wife inconsolable

Miley and Liam's divorce finalised

The Australian music industry is mourning the loss of Natasha Stuart. Picture: Instagram

"Goodbye Tash. Our beautiful girl Natasha Stuart left this world at 5pm today. I have no words - she told me that this was her favourite pic of her and me, so this says it all. Thank you for 25 wonderful years Tash - you brought so much joy to all of us," he said.

David Campbell reflected how Stuart touched everyone who worked with her with an indomitable spirit and "glorious smile".

It's heartbreaking to know that beautiful Natasha Stuart has passed. Her glorious smile and perfect tone lit up our stages and our lives," he posted.

Natasha Stuart had 25 years’ experience in the Australian music industry. Picture: Instagram

"I loved singing with her as we all did. The last two days with her and this industry that was a family for her, has moved me in such a profound way. She sang all the songs with the best because she was the best. Love you, Tash."