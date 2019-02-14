Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

I REALLY do love the passion and enthusiasm the Lismore community has for the creative arts.

Over the past year I have been involved with the committee working to acquire the Hannah Cabinet in a bid to keep this extraordinary piece of craftsmanship in the Lismore Gallery's permanent exhibition.

Last week I was proud to join NSW Deputy Premier, John Barilaro and Nationals candidate for Lismore, Austin Curtin in announcing $250 thousand dollars in sponsorship for the cabinet.

Together with funds already raised this takes the total dollar amount to more than $600,000 and brings the committer closer to the $1 million asking price.

Figures over the past twelve months show visitation to the gallery has increased from 45 thousand people to 100 thousand over twelve months and on days there is a presentation of the cabinet a quarter of the visitors are from interstate.

While these people are in town, they spend money at local cafes and retail stores; they stay in our motels supporting jobs in our CBD.

I want to congratulate the efforts of Brian Henry and Gaela Hurford, whose drive to raise funds for the purchase will surly lead to its success.

While he was in town the Deputy Premier also officially opened the first stage of upgrades at the Albert Park Baseball Complex.

$4.95 million from the NSW Government's Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund, $750,000 from Lismore City Council and Commonwealth Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure Program has allowed this baseball facility to become the best in the state, with state of the art pitching warm up area, batters cage and grandstand.

This year we will see the Australian Senior League Championship in May and the Australian Little League Championship in June.

Both tournaments are expected to draw hundreds of competitors and supporters who will stimulate the city's economy

Young people entering the workforce for the first time in 2019 are being given access to free help and advice for workplace challenges.

The SafeWork Young Workers eToolkit is a great resource for the more than half a million young workers across NSW who don't know their rights when it comes to dealing with workplace health and safety issues like harassment or bullying.

The SafeWork NSW Young Workers eToolkit can be found at www.safework.nsw.gov.au or by calling 13 10 50.