Visit regional NSW's largest outdoor leisure show

HUGE THREE DAYS: The 2018 Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show is regional NSW's largest outdoor leisure show. Alina Rylko

IF YOU are an outdoor enthusiast, discover all there is to know about caravanning, motor homes, camping, boating and four wheel driving at the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show.

The show is held at the Lismore Showgrounds on July 13-15, 2018, and is expected to draw a crowd of more than 12,000 visitors across the three days.

Over three enormous days and with more than 170 exhibitors, visitors will be able to view hundreds of the latest industry products all in the one place, while helping to maintain a vital local life-saving service.

All proceeds from the Show benefit the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, giving you an even bigger reason to visit.

The Outdoor Leisure Show is the best place to view a range of campers and caravans with manufacturers from across Australia on display.

The event will showcase everything from jet-skis, surfboards, caravans, boats, cycles, four wheel drives, paddle boards, fishing and golf accessories, as well as bikes, camping, pools and sporting accessories.

There are plenty of children's activities to keep them well-entertained, including jumping castles and a free children's corner.

Parents can take some time to themselves with the 'Parents Chill Out Area'.

This year's event will feature special guests such as Dave 'Mossy' Moss with the Shimano Fishing Tank, and former AFL star-turned outdoor traveler/chef Peter 'Spida' Everitt.

There will be live performances from Guy Kachel, Emma Dykes and Byron-based Manoa.

Everyone who visits the show can enter the huge lucky door prize draw for a chance to win a boat and trailer package valued at $8,200 from Lismore Outdoor.

With disability access throughout the site, everyone is welcome.

There are toilets and ATMs available throughout the grounds, as well as a wide range of food options, including food trucks.

Tickets can be purchased online, or with cash or eftpos at the gate on the day.

Please remember that dogs and others pets are not permitted into the grounds, and will be refused entry.

For more information, visit the website at www.outdoorleisureshow.com.au.

Show highlights:

Over 170 exhibitors

Leading outdoor and camping retailers

Caravan, motorhomes, RVs and camper trailers

Marine, camping, fishing and outdoor accessories

Holiday parks and tourism

Motorbikes, trail bikes and ATVs

4WD and accessories

Latest industry products and services

Exhibitor displays and demonstrations

Shimano fishing tank with Dave 'Mossy' Moss

Cooking workshops with Peter 'Spida' Everett

Junkyard BBQ cooking demonstrations

Bunyips The Great Tent Race

Plenty of food and beverage options

Live entertainment

Children's activities

Parents Chill Out Area

Boat and trailer package lucky door prize valued at $8,200