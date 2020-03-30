Menu
Virus strikes as Roxy’s multi-million PR empire crumbles

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
30th Mar 2020 10:51 AM
Socialite Roxy Jacenko, the founder of one of Sydney's most prominent public relations firms - Sweaty Betty PR, has lost 85 per cent of her multi-million dollar business in just three days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacenko built the business from the ground up 16 years ago and told Confidential she's devastated after having to let some of her staff go.

 

Jacenko was among a pack of personalities telling their millions of Australian fans to stay safe during the current coronavirus crisis.
The PR queen with her dog Oreo at her home in Vaucluse.
"We have been hit extremely hard, as at today 85 per cent of the Sweaty Betty PR business fell over within just 72 Hours off the back of COVID-19 seeing four extremely loyal and dedicated team members sadly lose their employment as a direct result," she said.

"It's been an extremely sad and surreal week for me as a small-business owner, when you watch something you have worked quite literally seven days a week for 24 hours a day tumble down in a matter of days with no certainty on when you will be able to exercise the plan on rebuilding."

 

Jacenko’s AVO bid against Sydney Bitcoin
Jacenko's lucrative empire also includes The Ministry of Talent, Social Union, 18 Communications, Pixie's Bows and Roxy Jacenko Accessories.

Anthony Hess was called "puerile" and "juvenile" by a magistrate but cleared of intimidating and harassing Ms Jacenko

Originally published as Virus strikes as Roxy's multi-million PR empire crumbles

trader Anthony Hess failed last month.
