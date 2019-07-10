Viral wall-less ensuite home ‘flush with fans’

A BRISBANE house is expected to be 'flush with fans' when it goes under the hammer tomorrow night, after its ensuite without walls went viral on social media.

What was originally meant to be a standard auction has since morphed in to a 'community event', with the property being opened up to potential buyers and groupies wanting to get a glimpse of what has become hilariously known as 'Ablutions sans frontieres!'.

The original picture that went viral on Twitter.

And yes, there will be pizza, cheese platters and champagne before the auction but no, in this instance, the loo with a view (of everything) will be off limits.

More than 100,000 people from Australia to America, Europe and Africa weighed into the ensuite without walls debate after a picture of the newly renovated house at 18 Alverna Close, Wynnum was tweeted online.

"Ablutions sans frontieres!" said @JFitz8144

"There's not enough spray in the world," said @Khusuness from somewhere in Australia.

"Strewth! Wouldn't wanna see me after a kebab and a curry! Not a pretty sight," said @deaned64 from Sydney.

"Anyone with children knows that the walls and doors of the ensuite is the closest thing a parent has to a fully armoured panic room," said @AnOldWombat in Queensland.

The renovated house at 18 Alverna Close, Wynnum, that is going to auction on Thursday night.

The sale of the property has also attracted international attention and buyers from Brisbane and London are expected to register to bid at the auction which kicks off at 7pm tomorrow.

"It's become the talking point of the area," said Joseph Lordi of Queensland Sotheby's International, who is selling the house.

The six-bedroom house is on a 2045sq m block.

"Auctions are so serious, we want to make it look relaxed and welcoming. It's more a community event, rather than just coming to see the house.

"We're going to be there for an hour, an hour and a half, and people can bring their kids, have a drink, something to eat, and hopefully it will sell. We want to make it real."

But the champagne won't be for everyone.

"We'll be offering non-alcoholic champagne to the bidders," Mr Lordi said. "We don't want any drunk buyers."

The hype has also translated into more work for owner and local builder Troy Williams, who fully renovated his Wynnum house over two years.

"I didn't expect it to go quite like this, it's been the best journey," Mr Williamson said.

"A lot of people have recognised me in the streets: 'You're the guy with the bathroom'."

