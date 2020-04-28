Viewers shocked by ‘truly wild’ dress

Model and TV host Heidi Klum is a fashion industry icon - but some fans were left questioning her taste levels after this very revealing outfit.

Former Project Runway star Klum's latest gig is as co-host and judge of Making the Cut , a high-budget new fashion competition series available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The series finale became available on the streaming service over the weekend, but as Klum and co-host Tim Gunn presented the final two fashion designers' runway shows, all eyes were on Heidi's iridescent, off the shoulder and very low-cut dress:

Later on in the episode, as Klum sat with the other judges to decide a winner, the dress appeared even more revealing:

Sure enough, some viewers were very distracted - one even quipping, "Did she lose a bet?"

Season 2 of #makingthecut needs brave lackeys who can tell Heidi Klum "no" every once in a while. pic.twitter.com/01FJkdh6QL — Pseudo-Profound Bullshit (@Pseud0_Profound) April 24, 2020

Klum's outfit wasn't the only issue some viewers had with the finale (and a warning - spoilers ahead, for Making the Cut fans who aren't caught up).

Klum and Gunn had promised to up the ante from their previous show together, Project Runway, with Making the Cut. Certainly, the budget was bigger this time around: Contestants flew from New York to Paris to Tokyo across the season, all while vying for a massive $1 million prize.

But Making the Cut also had a stronger focus on 'accessible' looks, with each episode's winning design then mass-produced and sold on Amazon. One of the series' standout stars, 24-year-old Belgian designer Sander Bos, was repeatedly chided by the judges for his avant-garde runway looks and told to think more commercially, directions he felt restrained his creativity.

Sander made the top three of the competition, but was eliminated before the final runway show. The eventual winner, LA designer Jonny Cota, has proven a controversial choice among viewers:

I'm SO disappointed in #MakingTheCut Tim, Heidi and Naomi were right! You ignored innovative fashion and bank-rolled more over-priced cheap tat made in a 3rd world country. The real winners are Esther Perbandt & Sander Bos! And THEY will get my money. #EstherPerbandt #Sanderbos — Tabitha Mudaliar 🎧🎤 (@TotallyTabi07) April 27, 2020

Also Heidi! That dress. A sequin and structural nightmare 🤮 #makingthecut — mels (@melsallada) April 24, 2020

What is going on with Heidi’s boobs? #MakingTheCut — VΔNESSΔ (@vajana416) April 26, 2020

Heidi’s finale look really is a different kind of mess #MakingTheCut — Anni (@anni_frieda) April 24, 2020

Seriously what was actually wearing Heidi for the finale of #makingthecut?? pic.twitter.com/EXRDyWQZTJ — Michela (@mFantasy) April 24, 2020

#makingthecut is show where commercial value is more important over actual talent, by the way is design show.... 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Alex Sánchez (@ludoalex) April 28, 2020

Bullshit ending to @MakingtheCutTV.Tim & Heidi should be embarrassed! Is it about innovative fashion or just flogging cheap clothes on Amazon made by people in a 3rd world country? The real fans winners are Esther Perbandt & Sander Bos! #makingthecut #EstherPerbandt #Sanderbos pic.twitter.com/FMgJEZD7nb — Tim Space Debris (@cardrossmaniac2) April 24, 2020

The #MakingTheCut judges spent the entire season telling Sander Bos to be commercial and as soon as he does it, they eliminate him. His collection was the one that we were most excited to see. Terrible decision — fka (@fkafrank) April 24, 2020

The problems with #MakingtheCut are endless, but the central problem is that it doesn't know whether it wants to be about high fashion or hawking cheap clothes on Amazon. So many talented, innovative designers were eliminated for a designer who made unoriginal H&M attire. — Housewife Fan (@HousewifeFan08) April 24, 2020

The biggest disappointments for me is not getting to see Sanders’ collection, because that kid is on another level. #makingthecut — Mancini's Scarf (@RHuffmann) April 24, 2020