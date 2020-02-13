Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Health

Vietnam places 10,000 under quarantine

13th Feb 2020 7:36 PM

Vietnamese authorities have placed an entire commune under quarantine for 14 days in connection with the coronavirus, with just over 10,000 locals affected.

Residents of Son Loi Commune, just an hour from Hanoi, will be monitored by disease control experts at checkpoints and offered daily food allowances to help cope during the coming weeks, health ministry officials said.

The commune is situated in Vietnam's northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 of the country's 16 cases have been reported.

The health ministry also confirmed the nation's 16th case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Son Loi Commune. On January 17, eight overseas workers returned to the commune from Wuhan in China, six of whom have tested positive for the virus.

The infection has since spread to others, including a 3-month-old baby.

coronavirus quarantine vietnam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water restrictions lifted but not in all areas

        premium_icon Water restrictions lifted but not in all areas

        News Rous County Council confirmed Rocky Creek Dam was spilling this morning

        CLOSURES: Road and school closures on the Northern Rivers

        CLOSURES: Road and school closures on the Northern Rivers

        News Heavy rain has caused the closure of roads and schools

        Are Will and Kate coming to Rappville?

        premium_icon Are Will and Kate coming to Rappville?

        News PM and rugby league stars have visited, but never the royals.

        Surprising names on Bluesfest line up announcement

        premium_icon Surprising names on Bluesfest line up announcement

        News THE line up now includes a surprise pop star.