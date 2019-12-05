VIDEO: Students band together for fundraiser concert

TALENT: These Richmond River High School students will perform at a bushfire relief concert on December 12. From left Hamish James, Venus Williams, Lily Shepherd and Beth Buckley.

WITH smoke still hanging in the air and the bushfire threat far from over, many Northern Rivers residents are anxiously awaiting a long dry summer.

However students from the The Rivers College’s Richmond River and Lismore High campuses are hoping to help ease some of that stress by hosting a concert, to raise both money and the community’s spirits.

After an earlier performance was cancelled due to unexpected circumstances, Richmond River High School music teacher Ben Wordsworth said he, along with another colleague, decided to host a bushfire relief concert.

“A significant amount of kids in the school have been directly affected by the recent bushfires,” he said.

“Many of them have had to flee from their homes or they’ve lost livestock or pets in the fires.

“It really has affected a lot of members of our community.”

Mr Wordsworth said when they decided to host the concert, the school’s SRC, or student representative council, announced they would match every single donation dollar for dollar, doubling the proceeds.

Mr Wordsworth said all money raised at the concert will go directly to BlazeAid, a volunteer-based organisation which works with families and individuals in rural areas after natural disasters such as fires and floods.

“While I don’t know every single thing they do, I know BlazeAid is a really fantastic charity,” he said.

“As well as being a fundraiser, the concert is also a great opportunity for kids to perform and showcase their hard work.

“Plus the community can come out and enjoy some really great music as well.”

Mr Wordsworth said the concert was open to any member of the community who wanted to attend.

“Come along, all is welcome, and enjoy some cool music from some really talented kids,” he said.

More than 40 The Rivers College students from both the Richmond River and Lismore campuses will perform at the concert, with 15 acts scheduled.

Mr Wordsworth said as well as live music, they were hoping to be able to include some

The concert will be held Thursday, December 12 at 6pm at the Richmond River High School MPU hall in North Lismore.

There will be cold drinks and food available for purchase.

Mr Wordsworth said while entry to the concert is free, he hoped people would donate as much as they could spare.

”We would appreciate any donation you could possibly give,” he said.

You could give $5, $10, $50 or a $1000 cheque, or even as little as $2. Anything you could give to them would be fantastic.”