Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move Grafton Fire and Rescue
Offbeat

Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 7:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

editors picks grafton fire and rescue rfs viral video
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        News GET in quick if you want to snap up one of these incredible properties.

        65 PHOTOS: Junior cricketers show grit, determination

        premium_icon 65 PHOTOS: Junior cricketers show grit, determination

        Cricket The Lismore Under-12 carnival is proving to be a major success

        WATCH: Dramatic moment teen arrested over Ballina death

        premium_icon WATCH: Dramatic moment teen arrested over Ballina death

        Crime There's a breakthrough in the Jesse Vilkelis-Curas 'murder' case.

        Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        premium_icon Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        News THERE is going to be an “extensive” refurbishment, starting next month.