Video reveals possible dangers of new viral craze

Garrett Salter has posted a video in response to the Men's Mental Health Challenge which requires participants to swallow a raw egg.

WHAT does a raw egg, a cup of sugar, a shot of spirits and a schooner of beer do for men's mental health? Very little. But that hasn't stopped countless people taking up this latest online craze.

Dubbed the 'Men's Mental Health Challenge' people who are nominated by friends and family must film themselves swallowing these ingredients and share it to Facebook. Should they not complete the task within 24 hours of being nominated, they must donate $200 to Beyond Blue.

While on the surface the challenge appears like a bit of fun for a worthy cause, a growing number of people, including South Grafton resident Garrett Salter, have said it fails in its goal to start a conversation about men's mental health.

"Of the many challenge posts I've seen, none have got comments that actually reflect on the initial purpose that I promoting mental health. More just comments on how solid the bloke is at chugging a schooner or gulping down a raw egg," he said.

"Challenges like this rarely fix a problem … More often that not, the conversation that gets started is 'did you see Johnno's video? How good was it?' rather than 'Gee, haven't heard from Johnno for a while, I wonder how he's doing?'."

Mr Salter posted a video on his Facebook page earlier this week airing his concerns about the challenge.

The video has since been shared over 100 times across the platform.

The challenge has also seen an increase in people refusing to participate, citing the dangerous link between mental health and alcohol.

Beyond Blue echoed similar sentiments when they posted a statement about the challenge on their website Friday morning.

"As a mental health organisation, Beyond Blue cannot endorse drinking games or other activities that use alcohol to raise funds and as such, this is not a registered Beyond Blue fundraiser," the statement said.

"We encourage everyone to look after their mental health and to be mindful of how alcohol can affect wellbeing."

Rather than degrading themselves on Facebook, Mr Salter is calling on the community to "be a man" in a more positive way if they want to get behind men's mental health.

"Call a mate, pay them a visit, and if you've got concerns about them, talk to them. If you haven't got concerns, talk to them anyway because they might just want to hear someone ask them," he said

"Actually asking a difficult question like 'are you okay?' … that's what it means to be a man.

"All you have to do to raise awareness is just ask."