ute crash
Crime

VIDEO: Ute smashes into tree during police chase

by TESS IKONOMOU
21st May 2020 12:25 PM
Footage has emerged of a ute careering into a tree to escape a police chase in a Townsville street last night.

The car captured on CCTV, was speeding down Anchorage Circuit at Bushland Beach about 11.45pm swerves off the road directly into a tree close to parked cars in driveways.

The ute's tailgate swings off on impact and as the driver speeds away from police in pursuit.

Confused neighbours venture out onto the street to inspect the cause behind the loud noise.

Resident Tim, who asked his last name not be used, said his wife heard the bang of the crash, and came out to see a money safe door and the back of the Ute's tray lying on the road.

"I thought it was amusing, and that they must have been drinking or were out to do something stupid," he said.

"It hasn't happened in our street before, it's a fairly quiet street."

Tim said his wife's car was stolen from their home about five years ago, but the couple hadn't experienced crime since then.

"That's why we have cameras now," he said.

 

Originally published as VIDEO: Police chase in Bushland Beach street

