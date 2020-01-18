Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: Man rows boat down flooded Coast street

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Jan 2020 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

GOLD Coast streets have turned to rivers overnight, with one resident swapping a car for a tinny and a set of oars.

Ricky Kroesen has uploaded a video to Twitter of a resident rowing along a street in Southport following eight hours of rain overnight.

In the neighbouring yard, water has almost reached the back of a ute's tray.

A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen

Picket fences are half submerged while Keebra Park is also flooded in the suburb.

The Gold Coast Seaway - a neighbouring area to Southport - recorded 255mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

Meanwhile Loders Creek Dam received a whopping 330mm in the same time period.

The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen

More Stories

Show More
boat boating caught on camera editors picks flooded

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears fish kill could be a sign of things to come

        premium_icon Fears fish kill could be a sign of things to come

        News THE dry conditions could have led to a fish kill at Emigrant Creek at Tintenbar, and one resident fears there could be more.

        Man pleads ‘guilty of doing no wrong’

        premium_icon Man pleads ‘guilty of doing no wrong’

        News A MAN who allegedly broke into the Nimbin recycling centre appeared before court on...

        What council is doing to keep locals in Byron

        premium_icon What council is doing to keep locals in Byron

        News MAYOR reveals how council will help lessen the negative impacts on locals from high...

        'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        premium_icon 'HORRIFIC PAIN': Ballina woman ‘burned’ by dangerous tree

        News "It feels like I’ve gone through a windscreen of a car.”