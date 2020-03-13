Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Andrew Stevenson arrives at Lismore Court for sentencing.
Andrew Stevenson arrives at Lismore Court for sentencing.
News

VIDEO: Fake firey’s fate to be determined today

Aisling Brennan
13th Mar 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of impersonating the Rural Fire Service is set to be sentenced today.

Andrew Geoffrey Stevenson, 36, of Koonorigan, recently pleaded guilty to numerous dishonesty charges against him.

Stevenson has pleaded guilty to impersonating an organisation officer to exercise a function, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, not obtaining a NSW licence after three months, wilfully swearing falsely in an affidavit and two counts of publishing false or misleading material to obtain an advantage.

One of the fraudulent incidents involved Stevenson lied his way onto a fire ground and dishonestly requested "urgent" help from an insurance company.

He remains on bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court for sentencing today.

More to come.

lismore local court northern rivers crime nsw bushfire nsw rfs
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Frustration in village after 11 water outages

        premium_icon Frustration in village after 11 water outages

        News RESIDENTS haven't had a reliable water supply for months, and it's having a huge impact on local businesses.

        Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        premium_icon Aged care workers devastated by lack of coronavirus support

        News Virus 'demonstrated that aged care is a chronically underfunded'

        There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

        premium_icon There is hope: How to get tickets to sold-out Splendour

        News Festival sold out within an hour, but not all is lost

        Fever clinics set up at two Northern NSW hospitals

        premium_icon Fever clinics set up at two Northern NSW hospitals

        News But you can’t just walk in and expect to get tested