VIDEO: Fake firey’s fate to be determined today

A MAN accused of impersonating the Rural Fire Service is set to be sentenced today.

Andrew Geoffrey Stevenson, 36, of Koonorigan, recently pleaded guilty to numerous dishonesty charges against him.

Fake firey arrives at court: Andrew Stevenson arrives at the Lismore court house for sentencing.

Stevenson has pleaded guilty to impersonating an organisation officer to exercise a function, two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, not obtaining a NSW licence after three months, wilfully swearing falsely in an affidavit and two counts of publishing false or misleading material to obtain an advantage.

One of the fraudulent incidents involved Stevenson lied his way onto a fire ground and dishonestly requested "urgent" help from an insurance company.

He remains on bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court for sentencing today.

More to come.