Menu
Login
Travel

Tourists’ frantic escape from monster wave

by Vanessa Brown
2nd Apr 2019 12:13 PM

THIS takes running for your life to a whole new - and very slippery - level.

A large wave caused by a chunk of ice falling off a glacier has been caught on camera in Iceland.

The moment the ice breaks off - known as glacier calving - caused a large splash into the water below, but the seconds that followed caused a moment of panic for 14 tourists.

The video shows the glacier collapse causes a wave.
The video shows the glacier collapse causes a wave.

After the ice fell into the water, tourists visiting the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier, who were accompanied by an expert guide, run to safety as a large wave approaches the shore.

The video, which was posted to YouTube on Tuesday, was taken on Sunday.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the ordeal, narrowly escaping the set of waves.

According to website Iceland Monitor, Stephen Mantler, who works for the travel company Háfjall, captured the footage, admittingsuch large waves are a rare occurrence in the lagoon.

"They were not scared but rather very excited," he remarked of the tourists.

Glacier calving is an attraction for tourists in Iceland, and Háfjall frequently takes groups to areas where it often occurs.

However, this particular incident prompted Icelandic politician Ari Trausti Guðmundsson to reiterate the importance of observing safely.

 

Tourists run to safety.
Tourists run to safety.

More Stories

glacier collapse iceland travel wave

Top Stories

    Watch out for these $20 notes

    Watch out for these $20 notes

    News Police have issued a warning to be on the lookout for this telltale sign after a farmer tried to use a fake $20 note to buy some hay.

    Woman of The Year keeps flood memory alive

    Woman of The Year keeps flood memory alive

    Community "Something had to be done”

    At what point do you offer help ?

    At what point do you offer help ?

    Community When our mistakes are precious scars

    Islamophobia not OK

    Islamophobia not OK

    Opinion We can only stand up against hatred with love and grace