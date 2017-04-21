'Very disappointing': Flood appeal concert cancelled

Cyclone Debbie' influence went far and wide, these floods near Lismore, NSW.

LISMORE City Council has cancelled its Lismore Flood Appeal Concert planned for April 29 after "being unable to secure a high-profile headline act", a spokesperson said.

Lismore City Council's Manager Major Recreation and Cultural Facilities Tony Duffy said it was "very disappointing".

"We want to thank all those who put their hands up to donate goods or their time to make the event a reality," he said.

"The Lismore Flood Appeal Steering Committee is very active and Council will continue to look at ways to raise funds and awareness over the coming months.

"If an opportunity arises in the coming weeks with a headline act able to attend, we will look at hosting the event again."

There are a number of ways people and organisations can contribute to the Lismore Flood Appeal:

WEBSITE - donate at www.gofundme.com/lismorefloodappeal

BANK DEPOSIT - deposit directly into the Lismore Flood Appeal account:

Lismore City Council Flood Appeal Account

BSB: 062-565

Account Number: 10864633

IN PERSON - over the counter at the Lismore City Council Chambers, 43 Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah.