George the Golden Retriever with his Vegemite bandana. Picture: Supplied
George the Golden Retriever with his Vegemite bandana. Picture: Supplied
Pets & Animals

Vegemite’s surprising move for dog lovers

by Shoba Rao
14th Feb 2020 6:45 AM
Vegemite is breaking new ground by moving into pet merchandise for the first time.

Its parent company Bega Cheese has launched dog bandanas on Valentine's Day for those who want to buy their fur baby a gift.

Just like its iconic spread, the products will be available Australia wide and will made available to be shipped from Australia to fans across the world in the US, UK and Canada.

Vegemite Senior Marketing Manager Matt Gray told News Corp: "Off the back of requests from our fans, we're Mitey proud to offer Vegemite Dog Bandana's for Australia's four-legged loved one's this Valentine's Day."

Honey the Chihuahua with her Vegemite bandana. Picture: Supplied
Honey the Chihuahua with her Vegemite bandana. Picture: Supplied

The move comes as the RSPCA states Australia has one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world with more than 29 million pets.

Sixty-one per cent of households own pets, with dogs being the most common (40 per cent), followed by cats (27 per cent.)

A report by Animal Medicines Australia (AMA) stated Australian households are also estimated to have spent $12.2 billion on pet services and products annually.

 

Lando, an Australian Shepherd dog with a Vegemite bandana and his owner, Louis. Picture: Supplied
Lando, an Australian Shepherd dog with a Vegemite bandana and his owner, Louis. Picture: Supplied

 

Dog owners spent an estimated average of $1627 spent per animal each year, compared to cat owners who spend an average of $962 per animal.

Vegemites bandanas are available in small, medium and large sizing and owners are encouraged to post their images on social media using the #DogsofVegemite hashtag.

 

Matilda the poodle with her Vegemite bandana. Picture: Supplied
Matilda the poodle with her Vegemite bandana. Picture: Supplied

 

Vegemite has also decided to bring back its personalised jars for a limited time this Valentine's Day, but a cut-off date for orders has not been confirmed yet.

Vegemite opened its first e-commerce merchandise store in 2018.

It also sells items including mug and plate sets, tea towels, trucker caps, T-shirts and beach towels.

