Vax opinions come with big responsibility

22nd Mar 2017 1:46 PM

AN English friend of mine posted on Facebook this week that drug companies "have got to be stopped” in their campaign to give boys the HPV vaccine in Britain.

She was commenting on an article about recent reports of adverse reactions associated with routine immunisation vaccines between 2005 to 2015.

The article in The Independent featured a girl who reported "feeling seriously unwell following the routine vaccination since the immunisation program was introduced in 2007”.

I respect my friend's right to an opinion, but where is the line where responsibility for the wider community - or state - kicks in?

It is a relief to read the north coast girl who had been fighting tetanus in a Brisbane Hospital is now is a stable condition.

Respected Lismore pediatrician Dr Chris Ingall told ABC North Coast earlier in the week she had not been immunised.

"It's just awful. It's so unnecessary that any child should have to go through this,” he said.”

Assistant Director of Public Heath North Coast Greg Bell described the prevalence of preventable diseases in young people - especially children - as "a huge concern” and "a real big threat” for public health.

Mr Bell acknowledged "pockets within the north coast where vaccination rates are very low”, saying "this has a two-fold effect, it can affect ... the individuals, the people who live in that area, and it can also affect people in the community”.

Mr Bell encouraged parents in the community to refer to scientific data proving the benefits of vaccination, as well as historical facts.

The Public Health unit can be reached on 1300066055.

Topics:  lismore base hospital tetanus vaccination northern nsw

