US pull off stunning comeback to win Presidents Cup

Adam Scott is vying for his first Presidents Cup success.

Tiger Woods instigated a sizzling Sunday of singles from his team USA as the visitors went on a rampage at Royal Melbourne to retain the Presidents Cup.

Despite starting the final day of what had been a spirited affair with a two-point lead Ernie Els Internationals managed just two wins in the final 12 matches to continue a 21-year winless drought.

A birdie from veteran Matt Kuchar on the 17th hole, which put him one-up in the penultimate match of the day, ensured the US would retain the Cup and sucked the air out of a massive crowd which had been baying for US failure.

The final day rout was a record in Presidents Cup singles matches and despite the best possible preparation, the home ground advantage and all the support of a boisterous crowd, the Internationals were again left wanting.

US captain Woods, potentially playing in Australia for the final time, left a magic impression winning the first match of the day, defeating Abraham Ancer, to return a perfect 3-0 record.

Woods also became the winningest player in Presidents Cup history, despite missing the last two events, and only playing three of a possible five times this week.

"We did it together. We came here as a team. My teammates, my boys all played well and the captains did an amazing job," an emotion Woods said with the result secure.

"I couldn't have done it without their help. All my boys. They did it.

"It's been one of the more amazing experiences.

"We relied on one another as a team and they did it, together.

"I trust my guys .. I told them so.

"This Cup wasn't going to be given to us, we had to go and earn it, and we did."

Australian rookie Cameron Smith's take down of Justin Thomas was a rare highlight for the Internationals as several gave up big leads to lose or tie their matches.

Adam Scott, the International team's lead cheerleader, also lost his match to Xander Schauffele amid a stunning US rally which left Els and his team devastated.

