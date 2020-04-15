Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

US halts funding to World Health Organisation

NatalieW4
by
15th Apr 2020 8:33 AM

 

US President Donald Trump has announced America will no longer give funding to the World Health Organisation.

The unprecedented move was announced by the president a short time ago.

Mr Trump said the US would halt funding to the WHO, accusing the organisation of putting political correctness above saving lives.

"Our countries are now experiencing - look all over the world - tremendous death and economic devastation because those tasked with protecting us by being truthful and transparent failed to do so," he said.

"It would have been so easy to be truthful. And so much death has been caused by their mistakes.

"We will continue to engage with the WHO to see if it can make meaningful reforms. For the time being, we will redirect global health and directly work with others."

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 donald trump usa world health organisaton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SRV CONFUSION: Why has IPART application not been withdrawn?

        premium_icon SRV CONFUSION: Why has IPART application not been withdrawn?

        News COUNCIL GM confirms council is “in the process” of withdrawing controversial SRV application.

        Free parking boost for hospital workers

        premium_icon Free parking boost for hospital workers

        News HEALTH union welcomes council decision to offer parking boost for hospital...

        Councillors gobsmacked rate hike plan hasn't been withdrawn

        premium_icon Councillors gobsmacked rate hike plan hasn't been withdrawn

        News DESPITE councillors voting to withdraw the controversial rate hike last month...

        Pound remains open

        Pound remains open

        News IN THE DOGHOUSE: Lismore City Council pound is still open, so make sure you give a...