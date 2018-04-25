US environmental singer songwriter tours The Northern Rivers

Dana Lyons returns to the Northern Rivers, Saturday April 28 at The Channon Hall, 7pm.

INTERNATIONALLY known 'environmental troubadour' Dana Lyons is here touring Australia and will play in The Channon Hall as a fundraiser for The Rainforest Information Centre & NEFA.

Best known for his global animal rights comedy hit "Cows With Guns" which went to Number Two on Australia's Country Charts and remained on Ireland's Top 40 for six months, Dana Lyons is a singer, guitarist and recording artist who has toured the world for thirty years promoting environmental and social justice causes.

Dana's concerts are a blend of comedy, beautiful ballads, and fascinating stories of the road: from the myriad of global tours he has conducted. His beautiful deep singing voice and fun outrageous performances are great for the whole family which create an uplifting yet real reflection on our lives.

Dana has been coming to Australia for almost 30 years, with The Channon being his favourite spot, so this will be a warm and hilarious family event.

Supporting songs from the fabulous Raise The Roof Choir. The Channon Jam Collective will get everyone dancing and grooving after Dana's set.

He is playing on Saturday 28th April at The Channon Hall. Music starts at 7pm, with Dana on early, so make sure you don't miss him!

Yummy dinner and drinks available from 6:30pm.

$25 entry/$15 concession entry. Kids free.

Funds raised will be donated to the Rainforest Information Centre and the North East Forest Alliance (NEFA) for the newly invigorated northern NSW forest campaign.

The forests of Northern NSW are under great threat. Twenty years ago Governments agreed to exempt logging from Federal Environment laws. Since that time several iconic species affected by logging have moved closer to extinction. These include the Koala, whose numbers in northern NSW have halved, and the Greater Glider.

Now, when our forests need to be nurtured and repaired to give them resilience to survive the increasing threats of drought, bushfire, invasive species and human caused fragmentation, our political leaders want to weaken environmental protections and intensify logging.

Come have an amazing evening of entertainment by Dana Lyons, and support our local rainforests at the same time.