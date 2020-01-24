Menu
US Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz has died in a Flordia hospital after a suspected overdose. Picture: Instagram
News

US Bachelorette reality star dead

by Staff writer
24th Jan 2020 9:57 AM

A reality star from US dating series The Bachelorette has died from a suspected overdose.

TMZ reports Tyler Gwozdz, 29, had been in hospital for a week after paramedics were called to his home in Boca Raton, Florida.

He was listed as in a "critical but stable condition" and passed away a week later, according to the gossip site.

Boca Raton Police Services Department said they "responded to a medical overdose" at Gwozdz's house on January 13, according to People.

The US-based magazine cited online records as listing his date of death as January 22.

 

US Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz and Hannah Brown. Picture: @tygwozdz/@bacheloretteabc/Instagram
People reported that a 911 call featured a woman "frantically attempting to locate Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose" after Gwozdz had locked himself inside.

Gwozdz was taken to hospital, where he remained in intensive care.

 

Tyler Gwozdz appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in the US last year. Picture: Getty Images
He appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, where he went on the first one-on-one date, according to People.

Gwozdz then left the reality TV show abruptly after the third episode, with Brown explaining that he "had to leave".

The reason for his exit was never made public, with TMZ describing his departure from the top-rating reality TV series as "mysterious".

Later, in an interview with Refinery29 Gwonzdz said: "This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I've come to realise what is the best decision that could've been made".

Gwozdz worked as a sales manager before joining The Bachelorette, and aspired to be a psychologist, according to TMZ.

