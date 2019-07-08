Menu
Login
Politics

US Admiral to retire over 'bad judgement'

by ROBERT BURNS
8th Jul 2019 12:55 PM

THE four-star admiral set to become the US Navy's top officer on August 1 will instead retire, after being criticised for poor judgment regarding a professional relationship.

Admiral William Moran had been confirmed to succeed Adm. John Richardson as chief of naval operations and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer released a statement saying:

"Adm. Bill Moran recently brought to my attention that over the past two years he maintained a professional relationship with an individual who was held accountable and counselled for failing to meet the values and standards of the Naval profession,"

"This decision has caused me to call his judgment into question. Therefore, today I accepted Adm. Moran's request to retire."

It's believed Spencer was referring to Moran's use of Chris Servello, who was removed from a position as public affairs advisor after being accused of making unwanted sexual passes to junior officers at a Navy Christmas party.

Moran's downfall adds to a long list of leadership questions facing the Pentagon, which has been operating without a Senate-confirmed defence secretary since Jim Mattis resigned in December 2018.

Top Stories

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News The ATO has been inundated with more than 90,000 calls following the tax cut package, but don’t fall into this trap before you claim yours.

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community There's not much time to indulge in some winter fashion in Lismore

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

    Community Lantern Parade is bigger and better than ever