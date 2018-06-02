Urzila asks why, scientists, why?

STUDIES Have Shown is the latest show by hit comedian Urzila Carlson.

Born in South Africa and residing in New Zealand, Carlson was the hit act at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival, due to her quick wit and stories.

The comedian said her show was inspired by radio programs talking about weird science discoveries.

"You are not going to learn a lot with this show, I just take all the funny stuff and write that down, the actual science is normally left untouched," she said.

"They released a study saying that dogs are friendlier than cats, and it took them four years to figure that out! And I was thinking: everyone just knows that any dog is friendlier that the friendliest cat ever."

Carlson picked up the ones that she thought deserved to be filed on a box labelled 'what the?'

"I've gone through all the studies I keep hearing about on the radio, and I picked up the funniest that I think people will never believe they do actual studies on these things," she said.

"They did a study on the effect of cocaine on honeybees, and I thought it was so funny why would they need to do that?

"And then there are things I thing they should study, which are things that affect our lives and we all go through on a day to day basis."

Carlson said the issue is not the scientists but those giving them the funds to study weird topics.

"I always wonder who is paying for those studies," she said.

"We know big tobacco funds studies that claim alcohol is bad for you, to take the focus off themselves, but with the bees and cocaine, you wonder who needed to know.

"A study released last month said that the common house fly enjoys ejaculating... and I'm still wondering who doesn't? And who thought we needed to find that out?" she said.

The comedian found trends of the type of studies reported in the international media.

"A lot of the studies they do focus on the difference between men and women, or how you can live longer, pass 90 and pass 100, so I address those issues on the show," she said.

"I don't think anybody should live pass 90! Hell no, I don't want to.

"I think that if you live until you are back on nappies, you've gone too far.

"My grandmother died last week, and I'm in my 40s, and people were really surprised that my grandmother just passed away, but I won't mention that in the show."

At Lismore City Hall on Friday, June 8, 7.30pm.