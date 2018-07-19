Menu
Urgent call for local volunteer drivers

19th Jul 2018 9:00 AM

DO YOU have your licence and a little free time?

The Leukaemia Foundation is urgently calling for volunteer drivers in the Lismore area to help transport people living with blood cancer to vital medical appointments.

There are limited volunteers available in the region and therefore many people living with blood cancers are either not able to access the transport service or are on long wait lists.

Lismore area residents can help the foundation to continue the community service by providing just a few short hours of their time per week, fortnight or per month.

CEO Bill Petch said that your free time will "make a real difference in the day of a person living with blood cancer”.

The Leukaemia Foundation's patient transport service has been providing people with free transport for more than two decades.

To volunteer or find out more, please phone the Leukaemia Foundation on 1800620420.

leukaemia foundation lismore echo volunteer drivers

