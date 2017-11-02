Upcoming exhibitions to see at Lismore Regional Gallery

A cropped section of Karla Dickens' Sleeping Beauty II, 2016, mixed media on canvas, 120 x 120cm, courtesy the artist and Andrew Baker Art Dealer.

THE new Lismore Regional Gallery is set to deliver a rich and diverse exhibition program over the following year, presenting local, indigenous, national and international artists.

Their opening programs acknowledge the land on which the gallery stands - the land of the Widjabul-Wyabul people of the Bundjalung nation.

Dreaming Trails, put together by Gumbayynggir curator Alison Williams, presents seven local artists who explore the idea of trade between the Yaegal, Gumbayynggir and Bundjalung nations, while esteemed Bundjalung curator Djon Mundine brings us Four Women (I Do Belong) Double.

Four Women (I Do Belong) Double is inspired by the 1966 Nina Simone song Four Women.

In 1963 in the southern US, four young African- American girls were killed when the church they were in was fire-bombed. Some say Simone wrote the song Four Women for the women they may have become.

Other local indigenous representation comes from Githabul (Bundjalung) artist Luke Close, who was commissioned to create a public work on the wall leading up to the gallery from Keen St.

Next year's exhibitions include everything from contemporary art installations, such as The Curtain Breathed Deeply - an expansive new commission by Sydney artist Justene Williams, to more traditional art forms such as those in Pearl, Perle, Purl: Celebrating 30 years of stitch, which will showcase the Lismore and district group of the NSW Embroiderers' Guild on their 30th anniversary.

The Curtain Breathed Deeply calls upon Williams' memories of her father's wrecking yard, her childhood training in dance and her experiences constructing elaborate retail window displays.

Williams uses found objects and waste materials to create dazzling theatrical environments.

High-profile international artists such as Anish Kapoor, Urs Fischer, Katharina Grosse, Sarah Lucas, Ugo Rondinone and Wolfgang Tillmans, who are among the most important and influential artists today, will feature in the exhibition EuroVisions: Contemporary Art from the Goldberg Collection.

This exhibition also introduces a newer generation of artists who have studios in Europe and are represented by leading international galleries; they are considered "artists to watch”.

Unnatural History: The Tower Hill Project commemorates more than 160 years since Australian artist Eugene von Guerard painted Tower Hill VIC (1855). In this exhibition Hobie Porter interrogates the environmental impacts that colonial settlement has had on this place.

Guided by von Guerard's painting, a major re-vegetation program began in the 1960s to restore the flora and fauna native to the region.

To top it all off Beguile: European Masters: 17th-20th Century brings together prints from the Lakeview Collection, spanning from Rembrandt through to Goya and Renoir, Picasso and Miro. It ends in the 20th century with Destino, a collaboration between Walt Disney and Salvador Dali.

For more information see the gallery's website.