Up with larks on my bench

DON'T you just love an expert? They tell us all sorts of important stuff like how to think, what to eat, what not to eat, how to exercise, where to live for maximum happiness, what you simply must give up, what will kill us (usually something we love). Then they change their minds - but do we care? We do not, because they are experts and they know stuff.

I was listening to a couple of experts on the radio talking about homelessness and city architecture. According to the experts, and I may have this wrong as I am no expert, the middle class (that's me) travel from middle class enclave to middle class enclave and then scurry home and lock the doors and windows to keep the homeless out.

I was bit surprised to hear this as I didn't think I scurried anywhere. Plus I haven't been locking my doors and windows against the homeless. Should I? I'm worried now. Are there ravaging hordes of homeless people circling my house looking for a crack in the defences?

The experts then went on to encourage me to think about the multi-functionality of the park bench. Apparently it can be more than a place to have a quick sandwich. It is possible, advised the expert, to think of the bench as place to simply sit and take in the environment. Who knew?

Maybe I should stop scurrying and sit on a multi-functional bench and have a good hard think about my naughty non-scurrying lifestyle and more about the need to barricade my house.

I became depressed. I remembered a sign I saw at a theme park. NO SKYLARKING it said. I think that sign was addressed at me. I have a disturbing tendency to skylark.

I think the experts would take a very dim view of such frivolous behaviour. That might be unacceptable and more on the non-scurrying side of things. They would rather I washed my hands diligently with the approved (for now) cleanser, avoided a few million things, gave up smoking, drinking, texting, sweets, fats, salt, nuts and meat.

They would like me to sit quietly on a multi-functional bench and take in the urban environment.

Sure thing. As I am famous for my meek and compliant ways, I could do that. I would curb my unruly skylarking tendencies and then I could become an expert on the multi-functionality of benches! I'd be good at it.

After all, I work at a university where I am surrounded by experts. I would blend right in.