Phil Blackman rehearsing in front Of Camera Obscura.
Phil Blackman rehearsing in front Of Camera Obscura. Raimond de Weerdt
Unusual new festival starts tomorrow

Jackie Munro
by
27th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GET ready for something a little different.

The (un)Usual Festival Lismore program kicks off today with a sold out show of Little Red Dinner, featuring Jex Lopez, Bec Newman and Yes Please! Trio.

The free event The Trail of Light and Sound will transform Spinx Park into a mini Vivid with interactive sound, light and image installations.

Tomorrow's The Most Kabaret will feature over 100 creatives performing circus, dance, comedy and more. It's a glamorous night out, with roving performances, free photobooth, glamour parlour and more.

The Camera Obscura will see only 45 lucky patrons view from within a giant camera obscura a live sublime performance set to a string quintet played live by The Con Collective.

Creatives will be able to network at the Creative Lismore Grand Artists and Toasties networking brunch on Saturday morning.

CHECK IT OUT: The (Un)Usual Festival map.
CHECK IT OUT: The (Un)Usual Festival map. Contributed

Saturday will feature an interactive trail through the CBD, with Wireless Generation giving patrons the opportunity to play with wireless headsets and experiment with sound and image with various performers including The Healing Voices Choir and Poets Out Loud.

Newly announced feature act Steady Eddy will perform as part of Larry Laughs Loud Twisted Comedy night along with an array of other comedians experiencing living with disability.

Saturday will wrap up with The MessAge, an experimental live performance of sound, projections, fashion and spoken word in a secret location in our CBD.

The MessAge which tells the story of the last man alive and his resilience and hope to create a new world will also feature acts by members of Tralalal Blip, Wolfshield, AnA Wojak and Cliydbeard and The Useless Assembly.

The festival program and ticketing information can be found at https://postdisabilityarts.wixsite.com/unusual.

