Uni sees ‘good growth’ into new year

WITH high school graduates preparing for higher education, Lismore-based Southern Cross University has released its latest wave of university offers across the state.

A university spokesman said SCU was expecting to see increased student numbers in its engineering, law, psychology, occupational therapy and environmental science degrees in 2020.

Student management executive Paul Robinson said most students applied directly to Southern Cross but tertiary admission centre offers made up about 10 per cent of total enrolment figures.

“School leavers in 2019 were able to apply to study at Southern Cross University through the star early entry program and direct applications will remain open to school leavers and non-school leavers, who want to begin studying in March,” Mr Robinson said.

He said the university, which also has campuses in Coffs Harbour and the Gold Coast in Queensland, stands apart from the crowd in handling almost all of its applications directly, for free, rather than through UAC like most other institutions.

He said the university “has also seen good growth at its other campuses”.

“Early offers have already been sent to applicants in Queensland and New South Wales with students beginning to accept their offers now,” he said.

Mr Robinson said star early entry program applications increased by 25 per cent this year, with more than 2500 applications, with non-school leaver applications also expected to rise.

The forecast of boosted enrolments follows the recent announcement of a new Bachelor of Science degree with a major in regenerative agriculture, last year’s graduation of SCU’s first mechanical engineering students and the looming opening of Australia’s first National Centre for Naturopathic Medicine, based at the Lismore campus, this year.

Southern Cross University has also been named the best place in the country to study Psychology according to both the Federal Government’s 2019 QILT data and the 2020 Good Universities Guide.

“About 40 per cent of applications to study for Session 1 are usually made in January and February before Session 1 begins in March,” Mr Robinson said.

Southern Cross University’s most popular courses continue to be the Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Business and the University’s award-winning preparing for success program (PSP), a fee-free alternative pathway program to university study.