Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The unemployment rate has risen to just 5.2 per cent in March
The unemployment rate has risen to just 5.2 per cent in March
News

Unemployment on rise as coronavirus starts to bite

by Staff writers and wires
16th Apr 2020 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:19 PM

The unemployment rate has risen to just 5.2 per cent in March, up from 5.1 per cent in February, and well below economists' expectations.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data does not reflect the full impact of the shutdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing total employment rose by 5,900 to 13,017,600.

Treasury has forecast the economic shock of the virus to push Australia's unemployment rate to 10 per cent in the June quarter, which equates to around 1.4 million Australians out of work.

That rate could have reached 15 per centwere it not for the government's $130 billion JobKeeper stimulus, Treasury believes.

"Today's data shows some small early impact from COVID-19 on the Australian labour market in early March, but any impact from the major COVID-19 related actions will be evident in the April data," ABS chief economist Bruce Hockman said

 

More to come

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks unemployment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I couldn’t believe it’: Shoe shop owner’s big surprise

        premium_icon ‘I couldn’t believe it’: Shoe shop owner’s big surprise

        News LISMORE business owner Melinda Turner was ready to shut up shop and go online, but her landlords had other ideas.

        Driver accused of fatal Nimbin hit and run faces court

        premium_icon Driver accused of fatal Nimbin hit and run faces court

        News IT’S been one year since the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 62-year-old woman.

        Man recovering from chemical burns after rural explosion

        premium_icon Man recovering from chemical burns after rural explosion

        News A CRIME scene has been established at a rural village west of Lismore after a man...

        New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

        premium_icon New 36km stretch opening soon on Pacific Hwy upgrade

        News THE new section will have a higher posted speed limit of 110 kilometres per...