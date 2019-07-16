Undie-wearing carjacker arrested at hospital

Menu
Undie-wearing carjacker arrested in Victoria
Crime

16th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

A Melbourne carjacking victim has jumped into the back seat of her car to stop a near-naked man from stealing it.

A 45-year-old woman was approached by the alleged bandit in a Werribee hospital car park who pulled her from her vehicle about 5pm on Monday.

When he started to drive off, police say she jumped into the back seat and tried to stop him, but he drove off and crashed into multiple cars.

The car then crashed into an embankment and the victim tried to restrain the man before police arrived and arrested him.

The woman received minor injuries, while a police officer received hospital treatment for a minor injury sustained during the arrest.

A Bellfield man, 37, is assisting police and is likely to face court on Tuesday charged with theft-related offences.

