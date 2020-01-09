Menu
SPEED DEMONS: THE continual and lengthy delays of connectivity from the NBN rollout in Lismore is causing a great deal of frustration for residents.
News

‘Unacceptable’: Kevin Hogan slams NBN delays

Alison Paterson
9th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
ONGOING delays to the roll-out of the National Broadband Network in Lismore are “unacceptable”, says Page MP Kevin Hogan.

His comments come after he was contacted by frustrated Lismore Heights resident, Nathan Jenkins, who has been waiting more than a year for the NBN.

Mr Jenkins said he was furious that roll-out dates for his suburb had been continuously delayed.

Every month in 2019, NBN Co told him the issue would be fixed the following month.

“For this to be accurate it would mean that every month a new, unforeseen issue has arisen, which I feel is highly unlikely,” Mr Jenkins said.

“I’m sure many people are sick of the creeping timeline, especially when there is no explanation as to why the previous estimates were incorrect; it reeks of mismanagement.

“The NBN workers put in fibre to the kerb and dug up our street over 12 months ago.

“People are now reporting three years of delays; I’ve only been tracking the last 12 months.”

Mr Jenkins said tried to make sense of the ever-changing timeline by contacting Mr Hogan.

When contacted by The Northern Star, Mr Hogan said he found “the pushing out in dates for the remainder of the Lismore NBN roll-out unacceptable”.

“NBN have assured us the remaining premises will be ready to connect between April and June this year,” he said.

“The delay has been caused by substantially more civil works, including boring, to install underground cabling and replacing old galvanised iron piping under the CBD.”

But NBN state media manager, Marcela Balart, disagreed.

“Nationally, the volume NBN network build is on track to be completed by June 30, 2020,” she said.

“Each premises is unique, with some areas requiring additional works from an engineering perspective before they will be ready to connect to the new network … it is not unusual for the majority of an area to become NBN ready, whilst works are being carried out to those remaining premises.”

kevin hogan lismore nbn co. nbn co rollout
Lismore Northern Star

