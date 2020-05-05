Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
Health

UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

5th May 2020 7:22 PM

More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to newly published data.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales with COVID-19 mentioned in death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the toll on this measure now exceeds 30,000. That is more than Italy, though the recording of deaths there has differed.

Originally published as UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Planes, divers help in search for missing Evans Head woman

        Planes, divers help in search for missing Evans Head woman

        News SEARCH crews will today be looking in bushland and the Evans River.

        SCU graduate ‘living in acute fear’ for 4 months

        premium_icon SCU graduate ‘living in acute fear’ for 4 months

        News SHE was in China as the virus broke and faced a harrowing reality.

        COVID-19 to leave a $1.5m hole in council’s budget

        premium_icon COVID-19 to leave a $1.5m hole in council’s budget

        News Lismore council will meet to discuss the draft 2020/21 budget

        MORE DETAILS: Free respiratory clinic is for everyone

        MORE DETAILS: Free respiratory clinic is for everyone

        News A NEW clinic will open in Ballina tomorrow to diagnose respiratory cases, including...