UK expat joins SCU

WELCOME: Professor Julie Jomeen has been appointed as the new head of Southern Cross University's School of Health and Human Sciences.

FOR Professor Julie Jomeen, the opportunity to join Southern Cross University was “exciting, inspiring and re-energising”.

The distinguished research leader from the United Kingdom has been appointed as the new head of SCU’s School of Health and Human Sciences.

Professor Jomeen will take up her post in the new year after 15 years at Hull University in northern England.

Prof Jomeen said she was delighted to be joining Southern Cross as it begins to execute its new future strategy.

“What attracted me to the position was the ambition of the vice chancellor,” Prof Jomeen said.

“It’s exciting, inspiring and re-energising.”

Prof Jomeen said the recent opening of the university’s $12 million health sciences facility at Coffs Harbour “speaks volumes about SCU’s commitment to research and the community.”

“That engagement with the community is absolutely critical - consolidating, growing and developing external relationships and partnerships,” Prof Jomeen said.

“Any research that’s done should have a resonance and a relevance that can help underpin optimum care for people and then our research should be translatable at a national and global level to build reputation, excellence and recognition.”

Prof Jomeen has worked with Southern Cross for several years as an adjunct professor, and said she brings vast knowledge from her research into the links between physiological and psychological health.

She began her career in health as a nurse before becoming a clinical midwife and completing a PhD.

Prof Jomeen then progressed to various leadership roles at Hull University including Dean of Health and Social Care and Dean of Health Sciences, incorporating sports health and exercise science, psychology and biomedical science.

Prof Jomeen said she was looking forward to leading the School of Health and Human Sciences and ensuring Southern Cross University played a major part in solutions for the community.

“Whether that’s by providing an adequate and high calibre work force or generating the evidence base for understanding conditions more, and the best way to deliver care - not just when people are in hospital but in educating them on how to stay well.”