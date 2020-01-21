U3A Open Day offers friendship and activities for seniors

OPEN DAY: The Lismore U3A is holding it's Open Day at the Lismore Workers Club on January 22 and welcomes anyone keen to find out more to attend between 9.30am and noon.

WHEN the U3A started in Lismore back in 1995, Oasis Wonderwall was rocketing up the charts, the Sydney Bulldogs won the NRL and Bryce Courtney’s novel the Potato Factory was a bestseller.

Now the University of the Third Age Lismore is celebrating over a quarter century of proving opportunities for people to engage with like-minded residents and exercise your mind and body at your own pace through their many varied courses.

On Wednesday the U3A Lismore will hold an open day at the Lismore Workers Club and everyone is welcome.

U3A spokes Pat MacLaren-Smith said they are expecting big crowds of not only previous members re-enrolling but also people keen to find out what the organisation has to offer.

She said no educational qualifications are needed to join U3A; your “school of life” experience is enough.

“We are hoping newly retired people or those who have move to the region know they are welcome to come along between 9.30am and noon to see what we have to offer,” she said.

“The U3A courses are many and varied and range from technology to languages, history, photography and physical classes such as aquatics and dancing.”

Ms MacLaren-Smith said the U3A is a non-profit, worldwide movement which allows older people learn new skills from each other in a friendly, non-political, non-religious atmosphere.

And because everyone is a volunteer, it’s inexpensive.

“It is also very affordable, $50 annual fee means you can attend any number of classes through out the year,” she said.

“And make lots of new friends along the way, friendship and socialising are really important in staying physically and mentally health as you get older.”

U3A membership renewal paid on or before Open Day attracts a $5 discount, so you pay $40 rather than $45.

New members pay $50.

More information on the U3A Lismore Facebook page.