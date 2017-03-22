Two students from Blue Hills College make wood work at Sydney exhibitions

Damon Lemke did the Blue Hills College community very proud during the opening of the Shape 2016: Showcase of HSC Technology Projects at the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney Photo Contributed

THE Principal of Blue Hills College in Lismore is one proud headmaster and he has every right to be. The wood work of two former pupils has made it to major exhibitions in Sydney.

GOOD WOOD: Mitchell Nabbe from Blue Hills College has been selected for display his canoe in the InTech 2017 display to be held at the Sydney Timber and Working with Wood Show at Olympic Park, Homebush.

Mr Carel Neuhoff congratulated the Year 12 students of 2016, Damon Lemke and Mitchell Nabbe, for having been chosen to be part of Shape 2016, at The Powerhouse Museum, and The Sydney Timber and Working with Wood Show display, InTech, at Olympic Park, Homebush, respectively.

In a letter to the school community, he thanked the school's wood tech teacher, Mr Tony Coombs and said: "we are ecstatic to have had two such excellent wood tech students at Blue Hills College.”

Damon Lemke was one of 10,467 students across New South Wales to be chosen for Shape 2016, which showcases a selection of outstanding major projects from three design and technology subject areas.

Damon's hollow body jazz guitar is one of only five woodwork projects selected - the only one from the Northern Rivers area.

One of the motivation's for Damon's guitar was he wanted to know what makes the instrument work said Mr Neuhoff.

The top and back pieces alone took around four months to carve by hand.

"The curve, size, shape, wood, and finishes all affect a guitar's aesthetics and final sound.,”he said.

Mitchell's exhibitof a canoe can be seen at InTech 2017 from 23-25 June.

Shape 2016 runs til 7 May.