Two NSW police officers test positive to COVID-19

NSW Police patrolling the streets of Randwick in Sydney.

NSW Police patrolling the streets of Randwick in Sydney.

Two NSW Police officers have tested positive to coronavirus after disembarking separate cruise ships.

Both officers are on leave and have not been working since they contracted COVID-19 and senior police don't believe they have had any face-to-face contact with colleagues.

"My understanding is one officer has returned home and is self isolating and the other officer is still undergoing testing at the moment," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said this morning.

"They both contracted the virus travelling overseas it would appear. They certainly didn't contract it in the execution of their duty but we are monitoring their health progress very closely."

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has revealed two of his officers have tested positive. Picture: James Gourley

Both men are said to be in good spirits with mild symptoms.

One officer is an Inspector based in the South Sydney Police Area Command and the other is a Constable from Murrumbidgee Police District in country NSW.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

Revealed: Suburbs to be hit by power outages

COVID-19 hot spots: Where the virus is spreading in NSW

The inspector has been in self-isolation after returning to Sydney on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on March 17.

He tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday.

The constable disembarked the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship in Sydney on March 18.

He tested positive to the virus on Wednesday.

Mr Fuller said the constable was fine and he was waiting for an update on the Inspector's condition as he had a pre-existing medical condition.

"So we are obviously a little worried about him," he said.

One of the officers is from the South Sydney Police Area Command.

The second officer is a Constable form the Murrumbidgee Police Distric.

"My understanding is there hasn't been any exposure to other operational police but we are obviously going back now to make sure there wasn't any sort of visits or connection that may mean we need to isolate other officers."

Cruise ships have been linked to the sudden spike of the highly contagious COVID-19 through the community.

The controversial decision to allow the Ruby Princess cruise ship to dock at Circular Quay, and its 2700 passengers to disembark without thorough checks, has sparked a blame game between the NSW and Federal Governments.

More than 140 passengers have since tested positive to COVID-19, many of whom travelled through the community before realising they were unwell.

Another 30 confirmed cases were linked to the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

On Thursday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a ban on cruise ship passengers disembarking in the state until stricter protocols were put in place.

Originally published as Two NSW police officers test positive to COVID-19