Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with 75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north.

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.