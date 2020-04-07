Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Three more deaths as national death toll climbs to 43

7th Apr 2020 8:22 AM | Updated: 8:44 AM

 

Four more people have died in NSW and Victoria, including another Ruby Princess passenger and another Dorothy Henderson lodge resident.

A 90-year-old man died at Liverpool Hospital. He was a resident of the Opal Care Bankstown, the second death from that facility.

The latest Dorothy Henderson Lodge victim was a 90-year-old man, making him the sixth resident to die.

The Ruby Princess passenger was an 87-year-old woman.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that another person has died in Victoria overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 11 and the national toll to 44.

"We send our best wishes to their family and loved ones," he said.

 

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 deaths editors health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No laughing matter: Comedian and son sent home by police

        premium_icon No laughing matter: Comedian and son sent home by police

        News A QUICK dip for two was thwarted by over zealous police unsure of the coronavirus restrictions.

        Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        premium_icon Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        Opinion Judging by the criticisms, few realise the reality of hotel quarantine beyond what...

        ‘Keep it safe’: Residents urged to avoid clean outs

        ‘Keep it safe’: Residents urged to avoid clean outs

        News LOCAL councils urge residents to hold off on any household clean outs until another...

        JOB OFFER: Full time farm hand needed at blueberry farm

        premium_icon JOB OFFER: Full time farm hand needed at blueberry farm

        Business OUT of a job? Apply to work at Mountain Blue in Tabulam