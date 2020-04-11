Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been charged with allegedly spitting on police in NSW amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two men have been charged with allegedly spitting on police in NSW amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crime

Two charged in NSW with spitting on police

11th Apr 2020 10:41 AM

Two NSW men have been charged in separate incidents of allegedly spitting on police officers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first incident took place on Friday afternoon in Ashcroft in southwest Sydney, with a 24-year-old man verbally abusing police after being told to move on from a carpark.

He then allegedly spat at a male police officer and mentioned coronavirus while being arrested. He has since been hit with a $5000 fine and charged.

The man was refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

In the other incident, a female police officer was on Friday evening spat at by a 62-year-old man in Metford in the NSW Hunter. The man had approached officers as a 36-year-old man was being arrested over an alleged domestic violence-related incident.

He has also been fined $5000 and charged with assault and resisting a police officer, and will appear at Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday.

The younger man was also charged with punching a police officer in the head during his arrest.

Originally published as Two charged in NSW with spitting on police

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus crime editors picks health police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        premium_icon Premier calls boy worried about Easter bunny visiting

        News EIGHT year old Ollie wrote a letter to Gladys Berejiklian saying he would leave hand sanitiser out for Easter bunny.

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment

        'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        premium_icon 'Fake' cop's alleged coronavirus move at Casino supermarket

        News Casino man accused of impersonating police officer

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education 260 NSW council childcare centres to avoid closure