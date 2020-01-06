Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
While the south of the country burns, monsoonal rain and twin cyclones are likely in the north this week, kicking off what’s set to be an active cyclone season.
While the south of the country burns, monsoonal rain and twin cyclones are likely in the north this week, kicking off what’s set to be an active cyclone season.
Weather

Twin cyclones and rain on the way for parts of Australia

by CAS GARVEY
6th Jan 2020 12:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE the south of the country burns, monsoonal rain and twin cyclones are likely in the north this week, kicking off what's set to be an active cyclone season.

A tropical low off the coast of Broome, Western Australia is forecast to intensify and be named Cyclone Blake by 5pm Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast TC Blake to become a category 2 system by 5am Tuesday, making landfall as a category 2 around 5pm at Wallal Downs and then weakening.

A tropical low off the coast of WA is forecast to intensify and be named Cyclone Blake by 5pm Monday, while a developing low in the Gulf has a moderate chance of becoming a cyclone Tuesday or Wednesday.
A tropical low off the coast of WA is forecast to intensify and be named Cyclone Blake by 5pm Monday, while a developing low in the Gulf has a moderate chance of becoming a cyclone Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a developing low in the Gulf of Carpentaria has a moderate chance of becoming a cyclone on Tuesday or Wednesday.

If it was to intensify into a system, it will be named Cyclone Claudia.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Sally Cutter told the NT News forecasters were closely monitoring the situation.

"It depends on how long it stays over the water as to whether it becomes a cyclone," she said.

"At the moment the environment is not unfavourable."

The NT low formed over the Arafura Sea several days ago and is predicted to develop as it moves slowly east through the Arafura Sea during the next day or so before moving towards the southwest, according to the information on the BOM website on Sunday afternoon.

"Although the movement and intensification of the tropical low is uncertain in the longer term, the risk of a tropical cyclone developing increases slightly from the middle of the week."

Ms Cutter said residents in the western Top End should expect rainfall totals of up to 200mm in the coming days.

 

 

For North Queensland, tropical storms are likely to develop in many areas this week, including the Herbert and Lower Burdekin districts.

The Bureau's forecast says an upper trough over the east coast combined with relatively moist onshore flow would lead to a slight to moderate chance of showers about the east coast, tending high to very high with some isolated thunderstorms about the central coast.

There will be a high (70%) chance of showers for the region Tuesday, likely in the afternoon and evening.

Showers are possible for Townsville Wednesday through to Friday, with a maximum daytime temperature of 33.

bushfire cyclone editors picks heat storm weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers urged to plan for low water supplies

        Farmers urged to plan for low water supplies

        News DPI warns farmers to plan for low water supplies amid the rest of the summer months with continuing lower than average rainfall predicted

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        What does a state of emergency mean?

        Environment NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian declares state of emergency.

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        Road closures impacting routes in NSW impacted by fire

        News Authorities urge drivers to obey fire travel instructions.

        CCTV to be used to catch dumping at op shops

        CCTV to be used to catch dumping at op shops

        News Council warns fines will be given for dumping rubbish at op shops