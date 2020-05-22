Menu
The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.
Crime

Tweed man faces sex assault charges

Jodie Callcott
22nd May 2020 6:00 AM
A TWEED man who allegedly raped and assaulted a woman will have his charges finalised this month.

The 31-year-old is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation with a Murwillumbah woman on March 7, 2019.

He faces three charges, including having sexual intercourse without consent in circumstances of aggravation - recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, domestic violence related.

His case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday to determine the outcome of a case conference.

The man will appear in the same court on May 26 for charge certification.

