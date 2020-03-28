Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gladstone Courthouse.
Gladstone Courthouse.
Crime

‘Turn that off, I’m in court!’: Phone mishap

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

N a bid to keep people out courtrooms, defendants are being allowed to appear by phone call.

This didn't go so well for Allan James Grundy, 51, who struggled to find a quiet place for his phone call appearance on Monday.

"Turn that off, I'm in court!" Grundy can be heard yelling in the silence of Gladstone Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to drug driving while on a probational multi-combination licence.

On January 9 on Rose St, Miriam Vale, Grundy tested positive to having marijuana in his saliva, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client used the drug to treat pain from a back injury.

Ms Ditchfield said he normally would not drive if he had used it, but on that day he found out his son had been hospitalised in Rockhampton and he was driving from Agnes Water to see him.

Grundy was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

gladstone court gladstonecourts gladstonecrime gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bentley Art Prize cancelled this year

        Bentley Art Prize cancelled this year

        News SPONSORSHIP money wil be returned and organiser will stay at home on the farm and write.

        North Coast couple in national spotlight amid cruise chaos

        premium_icon North Coast couple in national spotlight amid cruise chaos

        News Hopes of arriving home to Ulmarra this weekend have been dashed for John and Di...

        Coronavirus counts reaches 3000

        Coronavirus counts reaches 3000

        Health Coronavirus cases jump to more than 3000

        ‘Public safety is paramount’: Mayor’s plea

        premium_icon ‘Public safety is paramount’: Mayor’s plea

        News LISMORE City Council is working out how to keep operating in these changing times.