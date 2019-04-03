Trust me, I'm a human cyclist

TARGET: Cyclists are human, a fact many car drivers seem to lose sight of, according to new research.

TARGET: Cyclists are human, a fact many car drivers seem to lose sight of, according to new research.

IT WILL come as no news to any road cyclist that a new Australian study has found that more than half of car drivers think cyclists are not completely human.

Researchers announced last week they have found a link between the dehumanisation of bike riders and acts of deliberate aggression towards them on the road.

As a cyclist who can honestly put my hand on my heart and declare I have never not stopped at a stop sign or ridden through a redlight, it is dispiriting to again be reminded that too many drivers have no respect for those of us on two wheels.

Of course, respect is a two-way street and from the tone of the anger and abuse - and the odd soft-drink can - tossed my way, some drivers want it without giving it in return.

According to researchers at Monash University, QUT's Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety - Queensland (CARRS-Q) and the University of Melbourne's School of Psychological Sciences, it's the first study to look at a road-user group with the problem of dehumanisation, which is typically studied in relation to attitudes towards racial or ethnic groups.

But if drivers can put a human face to cyclists, researchers say this could reduce aggression directed at cyclists and road trauma involving riders.

The research "Dehumanization of cyclists predicts self-reported aggressive behaviour towards them”, published in Transportation Research Part F: Traffic Psychology and Behaviour, notes that cyclists have been conceptualised as a minority group and a target of negative attitudes and behaviour.

The study, involving 442 respondents in Victoria, NSW and Queensland, identified people's attitudes to cyclists and whether they were cyclists or non-cyclists themselves.

Not only dispiriting but we are well into frightening territory too, because I'm awife, daughter, sister, friend, colleague and journalist as well as a bike rider.

Like plumbers, lawyers, journalists and chefs, cyclists and drivers are mostly good people.

We only need one twat to ruin it for the rest of us.

Please don't be that person, because we are all human and deserve respect on the road.