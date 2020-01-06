Menu
US President Donald Trump has unleashed more threats against Iran and Iraq, as they reacted to the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.
Politics

Trump vows retaliation if Iran hits back over assasination

6th Jan 2020 12:36 PM

President Donald Trump has again ramped up the aggression in his comments on the deteriorating relationship between the US and Iran.

From aboard Airforce One on Sunday, Trump threatened "major retaliation" against Iran if Tehran were to retaliate for the killing of one of its top military commanders.

He said his administration "may discuss" releasing intelligence related to the drone strike against General Qassem Soleimani.

The president told reporters travelling with him from Florida that he was willing to go after Iranian cultural sites because Iran had killed Americans.

Earlier, Trump had issued a warning to Iran by tweet that the US response may even be 'disproportionate'.

Trump also threatened sanctions against Baghdad after Iraq's parliament called on US troops to leave the country.

He said if US troops did leave, Iraq would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.

"We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that's there. It cost billions of dollars to build, long before my time. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it".

Trump said that if Iraq's request that US forces leave 'was not done on a friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever."

